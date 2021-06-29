 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant road closure this week
0 Comments

Mount Pleasant road closure this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road closed

Section of Mount Pleasant Road South to Close in Cabarrus County

MOUNT PLEASANT – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews closed a section of Mt. Pleasant Road South between Miami Church Road and Corina Drive on Monday.

Crews are replacing a pipe under the roadway during the closure, expected to last through Friday, July 2.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured along Miami Church Road, Barrier Georgeville Road and N.C. 200, returning to Mt. Pleasant Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts