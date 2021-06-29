Mount Pleasant road closure this week

Section of Mount Pleasant Road South to Close in Cabarrus County
MOUNT PLEASANT – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews closed a section of Mt. Pleasant Road South between Miami Church Road and Corina Drive on Monday.
Crews are replacing a pipe under the roadway during the closure, expected to last through Friday, July 2.
While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured along Miami Church Road, Barrier Georgeville Road and N.C. 200, returning to Mt. Pleasant Road.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
