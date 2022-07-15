'Move forward and sustain': Concord Rotary Club celebrates 100 years

CONCORD — The Concord Rotary club celebrated its centennial this years, and to that honor, the club shared some of its service, political and even celebrity-graced history.

The club met downtown last month at the St. James Lutheran Church — after the scorching heat made Rotary Square a less than advisable location. The church opened its doors for the meeting that recounted 100-years worth of history.

The meeting was also the last full session for out-going club president Brian Floyd.

Venetia Skahen, the quiet star in this project, spent the last year scouring through newspapers at the library, researching and compiling every service project and club meeting tradition, since the club's start in 1922.

In fact her research showed that, while the club was officially chartered April 18, 1922, it was first sponsored by the Salisbury Rotary Club in 1921.

It was founded with 23 members, and at the time, the city's population reached around 9,900 people. Now 100 years later and about 97,000 more people, the club boasts 70 members.

But the club hasn't always stayed in double digits. The club has fluctuated in its membership, ranging from about 8 members in the 1930s and reached 156 members in the late 1990s. And some hope to see those higher numbers once more.

"We are going to strive to get back to that I hope in the next hundred years," said new club president Jessica Tucker.

But the club hasn't just added members over the years. During election years, the club used to hold public meetings where candidates could speak — an apt tidbit this year.

Through the 1920s and 30s, the club acted as a chamber of commerce of sorts, ultimately helping to establish the official Chamber in the late 1930s.

It's reach has also helped fund service projects like building the hospital, starting the library in Concord and putting up lights along N.C. Highway 29. In 1944, the club sold $101,000 worth of war bonds. Today that amounts to roughly $1.6 million.

It has provided scholarships to local high schools, given aid to Salvation Army projects and volunteered with the local Meals on Wheels America for years.

The club also funded local and international park and recreational space projects. In 2010, it raised $120,00 for the Everybody Plays playground at J.W. (Mickey) McGee Park. And in 2014, it raised $410,000 for Rotary Square downtown.

On an international level, the club helped build 42 playgrounds in Peru between 2002-08.

Over the decades, the club has ben innovative in its fundraising, including the fish fry that ran from 1997 until 2008. Now the Boston butt sale is a popular fundraiser. A portion of funds from a recent sale were given to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The celebratory meeting also held some fun facts like how between the 1920s and 1940s — and a short stint in the 1990s — the club use to sing at meetings. Also, the club was visited by And Griffith at an annual Ladies Night that was held around Valentine's Day.

As for women joining the club, the club's first woman to become a member was a finance director for the city and joined in the late 1980s. Susan Smith became the club's first woman president in 1998.

In total, six Concord mayors have been Rotarians, including current Mayor Bill Dusch and former Mayor Scott Padgett.

The club also boasts a generational bond with its members. The club knows of at least six families in the community that have two or more generations to have been members. The Coltrane family has had five generations of Rotarians.

The club has also helped to sponsor other Rotary clubs, including the Kannapolis, Southwest and more recently the Afton clubs.

As the next 100 years is wide open for the club, Tucker said the future is a blank slate, and she hopes to see new ideas and projects come forward.

"We are now moving forward and want to sustain through the next years," Tucker said. "I believe we have the unique honor and real opportunity to enter these next 100 years with a bang."