Movies, concerts and fireworks are in store for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.
This week’s events are:
June 16 Farmer’s Market
4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave.
June 17 Movies in the Park: Sing 2
8:45 p.m. at Village Park
June 18 Kannapolis Police Bike Rodeo
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Advance registration required
June 18 Stories Under the Stars: Sharon Clarke
7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library
June 19 Sunday Music Series: Casear and Creole Soul
1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park
June 19 Movies in the Park (En Español): Sing 2
6 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.
Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food/Drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.