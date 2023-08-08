This year Kannapolis Middle School hosted its second Moving to the Middle School summer camp.
Kannapolis City Schools invited all rising sixth graders to attend the Moving to the Middle camp, and it has been a huge success, organizers said.
This year the camp was designed to help students feel comfortable with their transition to middle school and to also begin to offer some exposure to different careers that they could potentially find interesting post-secondary. During camp, students have been given time to work on team building tasks and improve their communication with peers, interact with VR goggles to explore different careers and STEM experiences, as well as, having CTE and arts staff develop some of the skills they embed in their classes that will prepare students for future jobs.
When asked about their experience at the camp, a student said, “Camp was a lot of fun and I learned a lot this week. I am excited to come to middle school.” This camp is truly just the beginning of a wonderful 2023-24 school year at Kannapolis Middle School.