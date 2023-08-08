This year the camp was designed to help students feel comfortable with their transition to middle school and to also begin to offer some exposure to different careers that they could potentially find interesting post-secondary. During camp, students have been given time to work on team building tasks and improve their communication with peers, interact with VR goggles to explore different careers and STEM experiences, as well as, having CTE and arts staff develop some of the skills they embed in their classes that will prepare students for future jobs.