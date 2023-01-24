Mrs. Viola Chesney Barrett turns 95 years old

One of the oldest living matriarchs from the Logan Community in Concord celebrated a milestone year. Mrs. Viola Chesney Barrett celebrated 95 years of life on Jan. 11, 2023. She has been a pivotal presence in the Logan Community for close to 70 years.

She was born the daughter of Melvin and Lacy Chesney in Sanford (Lee County) in 1928. Her mother delivered 11 children, eight girls and three boys. Mrs. Viola moved to Cabarrus County in 1954 and eventually delivered her last child, a female, which completed her family of three boys and one girl. She currently has 15 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren. She has lived to witness six generations, counting her parents as the first.

Mrs. Barrett continues to be a tireless volunteer in the community. For three decades, she served as an insurance agent for Winston-Mutual Insurance Company. She could be seen traversing the county and collecting premiums so the community was insured to cover expenses when the need arose.

She has been a 70-year member of the NAACP, where she is a lifetime member and has held positions as treasurer, secretary, membership chair and others duties as needed. She has encouraged countless people to join the organization and she continues to serve in a large capacity today. Her passion has been to encourage disenfranchised communities to get engaged with the political process. This last election year, she stuffed, addressed and mailed over 6,000 letters to the community encouraging them to vote in the election. She has done this for a number of years.

Mrs. Barrett is a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Concord. The church recently celebrated 120 years of existence. She has served on the usher board, trustee board and as president of the missionary board. Her passion is uplifting the community. She has a vehicle and keeps her driver’s license current. She loves to cook and deliver sweet treats throughout the community. Last week she was seen delivering a sweet potato pie to a 90-year-old friend. She constantly visits and sends greeting cards to the sick and shut-ins.

The community was surprised to realize she was 95 years old. Over 100 people have helped celebrate her birthday during the month of January. She arrived at her event looking 20 years younger than her actual age and maintaining that constant effervescent demeanor and congenial spirit. She revealed to the attendees that she is prescribed two medications and that everyone there was invited to her 100th celebration in five years. She is truly a phenomenal woman who makes it impossible for any other 95 year old to replicate all that she does.