Mt. Pleasant gets $8 million in funding for water, sewer improvements

MT. PLEASANT — At a special called meeting Monday, the Mt. Pleasant Board of Commissioners approved to receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to fund a $8,053,000 Water and Sewer Improvements Project.

The board agreed August 2 to a Rural Utilities Service loan agreement with the USDA for the full $8,053,000 at a 2.25 percent interest rate for 40 years. The town attempted to find grant funding for the project, but due to the town's median household income, the town couldn't apply for them.

The town first began looking to start improvements to the water and sewer system three years ago. The town began pursuing USDA loans for funding in 2019. The town is working with LKC Engineering Pllc on the project.

Town Manager Randy Holloway said the water lines were put in place during the 1930s and they are designed to last about 50 years. Currently, the water lines are about 90 years old. Also, the main water line that runs along Main Street in the town square started out with a six inch diameter, but now it has crusted to about three inches.