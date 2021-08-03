Mt. Pleasant gets $8 million in funding for water, sewer improvements

MT. PLEASANT — At a special called meeting Monday, the Mt. Pleasant Board of Commissioners approved to receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to fund a $8,053,000 Water and Sewer Improvements Project.
The board agreed August 2 to a Rural Utilities Service loan agreement with the USDA for the full $8,053,000 at a 2.25 percent interest rate for 40 years. The town attempted to find grant funding for the project, but due to the town's median household income, the town couldn't apply for them.
The town first began looking to start improvements to the water and sewer system three years ago. The town began pursuing USDA loans for funding in 2019. The town is working with LKC Engineering Pllc on the project.
Town Manager Randy Holloway said the water lines were put in place during the 1930s and they are designed to last about 50 years. Currently, the water lines are about 90 years old. Also, the main water line that runs along Main Street in the town square started out with a six inch diameter, but now it has crusted to about three inches.
The town wants to replace the main line with one that is 12 inches in diameter. This will help with fire flow, the flow rate of water supply needed for fire-protection. Holloway said that the town has improvement and other plans for the town square, but before anything can be done, the water supply needs to improve.
"This positions the town to be able to make really good decisions about growth in the future," Holloway said.
While this project sets the town up for future development options, Holloway said the board will be careful and thoughtful in its future decisions.
In addition to the water lines, the sewer capacity needs to increase. On the west side of the town near Highway 49 and 73 there is a plan for a neighborhood development by Niblock Homes that will build about 178 homes. Currently there are two pump stations that service the area. In this project, a new pump station will go in to replace both of the old and will increase sewer capacity.
Now that the town board has approved the funding, LKC Engineering Pllc will start designing and continue updating the board as it heads toward the permit process.
Holloway said that the town expects to go to bid for the project in March 2022 and may see construction in July 2022.