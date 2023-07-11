Filing at the Cabarrus Board of Elections began Friday for the November Municipal elections.

Four Concord City Council incumbents filled: Andy Langford (District 1); Brian King (District 2); Jennifer Parsley (District 6) and John Sweat Jr. (District 7).

Two challengers filed for Concord District 2. Jack Lambert, who announced his candidacy months ago, filed along with Lori Clay.

Concord's council operated on a district system, but voters throughout the city vote in each district race.

Kannapolis City Council

In Kannapolis, three challengers filed to run for City Council on Friday. They were: Holden Sides, Milton Smith and Jayne Williams.

Incumbents up for re-election in Kannapolis are Darrell Jackson, Tom Kincaid and Ryan Dayvault. All filed Monday. All seats in Kannapolis are at-large.

Other races

Harrisburg Town Council has four seats up for election. No incumbents have filed yet.

Wendell Fant filed Monday to run in Harrisburg.

Through Monday, no candidates filed for Midland Council, Mt. Pleasant Mayor or Mt. Pleasant Commissioner.

The filing period is open until noon Friday, July 21.