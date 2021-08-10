Music is back in the Davis Theatre

Our fall season is probably going to make you feel just like you did when you tasted your first pumpkin spice latte: warm, tingly and excited for something new to break up the same old, same old.

That’s how we feel, too. From world-renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, who normally plays large venues, to the dirty blues of Davina and the Vagabonds to the foot-stomping good time guaranteed by We Banjo 3, music in the Davis Theatre is back. After 18 months of silence, that’s comforting, exciting and we hope it gives you all the feels we have too.

Masks?

Time will tell. At this time, we anticipate Davis Theatre shows will be seated at full capacity. Based on prevailing guidance at the time of the performance, masks may be required for all attendees to protect unvaccinated family groups. Guidelines and policies are subject to change based on evolving guidance from the City and State, the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the CDC. We’ll keep you posted.

A change in the air over the summer