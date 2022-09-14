N.C. Chief Justice visits Cabarrus County Courthouse

CONCORD - N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops in three North Carolina counties: Rowan, Union, and Cabarrus counties Tuesday.

In Union, Newby joined the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism for a continuing legal education session designed to enhance professionalism among North Carolina's lawyers and judges.

At each county courthouse, Newby greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication to keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate that courts remain open and that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021 and after these visits, Newby will have visited 95 courthouses across North Carolina. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.