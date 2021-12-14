N.C. firefighters to see presumptive cancer benefits start next month

North Carolina will join the ranks of several other states that provide presumptive cancer benefits for professional and volunteer firefighters, when the new state budget takes effect Jan.1, 2022.
The recently passed state budget included $17 million in funding for HB 535 known as the Fire Fighters Fighting Cancer Act of 2021.
These new benefits will provide an initial sum of $25,000 upon a firefighters first diagnosis of cancer and an additional sum for the same amount for any other type of cancer diagnosis. The lump sums will not exceed $50,000.
Firefighters will also receive reimbursements for out-of-pocket medical expenses of up to $12,000 annually. And for those who are unable to perform their duties and need full disability benefits, they will be offered 75% of the firefighter’s monthly salary for 36 months.
To be eligible, a firefighter must serve for a minimum of five continuous years, have a new diagnosis of cancer on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and not be receiving workers compensation benefits related to cancer.
Prior to the new benefits, if firefighters wanted to make a workman’s compensation claim, they had to prove their cancer was job related.
Anthony Evans, president of the Cabarrus Professional Firefighters Association, sat down the the Independent Tribune to talk about North Carolina firefighters finally getting presumptive benefits.
He said the new benefits will take some of the stress off of a firefighter that is newly diagnosed.
“We worked really hard with legislators with six years of really strong fighting to get this. We are tired of seeing our brothers and sisters dying without getting assistance,” he said. “I think it is not going to only help the initial fiscal worry but also taking care of yourself. Cancer is a long battle. It lets you focus on you and your family and your diagnosis.”
Evans said that previously, firefighters in other areas of the state like Raleigh and Asheville have run out of sick time while dealing with their diagnosis, but these new benefits offer a longer time period and fiscal security.
The struggle is just as true close to home.
Evans said the news about a fellow firefighter being diagnosed is common.
“It has been such a constant thing of people getting a cancer diagnosis,” he said.
Concord firefighter Matt Sellers received a rare lymphoma diagnosis in 2011 that required a bone marrow transplant. Due to his diagnosis, he left the job. But in 2017, he was able to return after he was cleared by his doctor.
In recent years, Sellers has discussed better ways to protect firefighters against the increased risk of cancer.
Local departments have also experienced loss due to the diagnosis. Harrisburg firefighter Jonathan “Goose” Sapp died in 2013 following a battle with cancer.
Evans said benefits like the ones that will go into effect next month would have been a major financial benefit to firefighters in the past.
According to the CDC, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers like — digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary cancers — when compared to the general population.
Evans said he was glad the dangers of the profession were being recognized.
“There is not only visual danger in our job but underlying dangers, like cancer and PTS,” he said. “We have been working very hard to get those dangers looked at from a state point of view.”