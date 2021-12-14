N.C. firefighters to see presumptive cancer benefits start next month

Anthony Evans, president of the Cabarrus Professional Firefighters Association, sat down the the Independent Tribune to talk about North Carolina firefighters finally getting presumptive benefits.

He said the new benefits will take some of the stress off of a firefighter that is newly diagnosed.

“We worked really hard with legislators with six years of really strong fighting to get this. We are tired of seeing our brothers and sisters dying without getting assistance,” he said. “I think it is not going to only help the initial fiscal worry but also taking care of yourself. Cancer is a long battle. It lets you focus on you and your family and your diagnosis.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evans said that previously, firefighters in other areas of the state like Raleigh and Asheville have run out of sick time while dealing with their diagnosis, but these new benefits offer a longer time period and fiscal security.

The struggle is just as true close to home.

Evans said the news about a fellow firefighter being diagnosed is common.

“It has been such a constant thing of people getting a cancer diagnosis,” he said.