N.C. Music Hall of Fame set to induct five new members

KANNAPOLIS — The N.C. Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis is set to induct new members in a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the historic Gem Theatre.

This year’s inductees are: Charlie Poole, Bernard Edwards, Stephanie Mills, Janet Paschal and Nnenna Freelon.

Tickets are now on sale through the N.C. Music Hall of Fame website: https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/

Charlie Poole

Charlie Poole was a country music pioneer, banjo player, recording artist, songwriter and leader of the North Carolina Ramblers. Charlie strongly influenced later banjo players, including those who would become the creators of bluegrass and modern country music such as Earl Scruggs, Don Reno and Snuffy Jenkins.

Bernard Edwards

Bernard Edwards was a bass player, singer, songwriter and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom he co-founded funk/R&B band Chic. He is also credited for work with groups such as Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Johnny Mathis and many more. Hit songs to his credit are “Le Freak,” “Dance, Dance, Dance,” “Good Times,” and “We Are Family.”

Nnenna Freelon

Six-time Grammy nominee jazz vocalist, composer, actress and producer known worldwide as a compelling and captivating live performer, Nnenna Freelon toured with Ray Charles, Ellis Marsalis, Al Jarreau and others. Her accolades include performances at the White House and the Asia Pacific Economic Summit for 300 presidents, premiers and heads of state.

Janet Paschal

Janet Paschal is gospel vocalist, author and songwriter known for recordings such as “Written In Red,” “I Am Not Ashamed of the Gospel,” and “Born Again.” As one of the most soulfully versatile voices in Christian music, she has earned multiple Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, and Grammy nominations, and performed for the Rev. Billy Graham, Bill and Gloria Gaither, President George Bush and others.

Stephanie Mills

Stephanie Mills is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and Broadway star who calls Charlotte her home. Mills’ career spans over five decades with her rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical “The Wiz.” She has won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, NAACP Image Awards and an American Music Award to name a few.

Rhythm & Soul benefit concert

The N.C. Music Hall of Fame is also holding a benefit concert in Garner. The Rhythm & Soul, a legacy concert, will be Saturday, July 30.

The concert will showcase Hall of Fame inductees and music legends Chairmen of the Board, The Catalinas, and Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters (featuring Ronn David McPhatter). Enjoy the sounds of these legendary bands in one night at the Garner Performing Arts Center in Garner.

Rhythm & Soul is a fundraiser for the N.C. Music Hall of Fame & Museum. By purchasing a ticket or sponsoring Rhythm & Soul Concert, you are supporting the N.C. Music Hall of Fame & Museum to continue its efforts to preserve the state’s musical heritage. For concert information, go to NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.