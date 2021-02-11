N.C. NAACP: Remove ‘historic’ mural at Concord library

The Cabarrus County Public Library features a 50-foot long painted mural, which focuses on the Confederacy, originally donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The Coltrane-Harris chapter of the U.D.C. in Concord raised money to erect the Confederate Monument in Concord and also a monument inscribed: “IN COMMEMORATION OF THE ‘KU KLUX KLAN’ DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING THE ‘WAR BETWEEN THE STATES.’” The U.D.C. erected their Ku Klux Klan memorial on a 12-foot high and 15-foot wide boulder four miles south of Concord on Highway 15.
The mural, which apparently has been moved to the Public Library, was originally installed in Memorial Hall in a library established and sponsored by the Coltrane-Harris chapter of the U.D.C. The 50-foot mural, according to the U.D.C., depicts “the history of Cabarrus County.”
According to a June 1, 2015 article in Cabarrus Magazine [www.cabarrusmagazine.com], “United Daughters of the Confederacy: Passionate Patriots,” the Coltrane-Harris chapter of the U.D.C. “sponsored the library [in Memorial Hall] and provided a librarian and curator.” The rest of the Memorial Hall collection of artifacts and “rare and valuable books” on the Confederacy and other aspects of Southern history, according to the article, are stored and maintained by the Historic Cabarrus Association.
It is not clear when the mural was relocated to the Cabarrus County Public Library. Nor do we know whether the U.D.C.’s memorial to the Ku Klux Klan remains on Highway 15 or whether the U.D.C. decided to remove it and where it is stored.
There could be no objection to the mural at the Public Library if it actually did portray “the history of Cabarrus County.” It is instead another memorial to the Confederacy; of the 51 human figures in the mural, 30 of them are Confederates or their supporters. The noble Confederates march on well over two-thirds of the entire mural. Only four of the figures are African Americans. All four of them are enslaved, two children and a stereotypical “Mammy” figure and an equally stereotypical figure of the “kindly old uncle.”
The number of African American figures is one problem; that they are all enslaved is another. Regardless of the racial composition of the mural, the Confederacy only existed for four years. In a “history of Cabarrus County,” should the Confederacy get well over a majority of the persons depicted? More than textile workers? More than agriculture? We see two or three soldiers from World War I and a tall artillery piece. There is a man of indistinct color carrying a basket of what appears to be produce. We see a miner panning for gold. There are a couple of Indians in one corner being instructed by a white man in a coonskin cap.
We do not need this “history of Cabarrus County” presented to children who do not have the analytical tools to reflect on what it actually says about who counts in Cabarrus County.
The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman is President the North Carolina NAACP.