N.C. NAACP: Remove ‘historic’ mural at Concord library

There could be no objection to the mural at the Public Library if it actually did portray “the history of Cabarrus County.” It is instead another memorial to the Confederacy; of the 51 human figures in the mural, 30 of them are Confederates or their supporters. The noble Confederates march on well over two-thirds of the entire mural. Only four of the figures are African Americans. All four of them are enslaved, two children and a stereotypical “Mammy” figure and an equally stereotypical figure of the “kindly old uncle.”

The number of African American figures is one problem; that they are all enslaved is another. Regardless of the racial composition of the mural, the Confederacy only existed for four years. In a “history of Cabarrus County,” should the Confederacy get well over a majority of the persons depicted? More than textile workers? More than agriculture? We see two or three soldiers from World War I and a tall artillery piece. There is a man of indistinct color carrying a basket of what appears to be produce. We see a miner panning for gold. There are a couple of Indians in one corner being instructed by a white man in a coonskin cap.

We do not need this “history of Cabarrus County” presented to children who do not have the analytical tools to reflect on what it actually says about who counts in Cabarrus County.

The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman is President the North Carolina NAACP.