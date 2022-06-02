Region #3 of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel held their spring conference at South Piedmont Community college Pictured left to right are officers from Cabarrus County treasurer Evelyn T. Miller, Secretary Melanie Hudson, Region #3 Co-Director Gene Griffin, President Wilma King Means and Region #3 Co-Director Ira Lavern Reed. The next local meeting will be held on June 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
N.C. retired school personnel meeting
