NASCAR racing team fuels production at new GM Defense Facility in Concord

The ISV is based on the award-winning 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components proven to perform under tough off-road conditions. The vehicle is designed to help provide rapid mobility and limit on-foot travel.

At the opening, GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced that Steve duMont will be the new president GM Defense. duMont was previously with Raytheon Intelligence and Space. For duMont, the racing technology and fast-paced environment mesh with GM Defense on this project was a success.

"General Motors has such a deep capability to reach back into for design, manufacturing and the reliability of the vehicles," duMont said. "The thing that Hendricks's brings to us is, much like General Motors, their long history in motorsports, the long history, lines up. Hendricks has the capability to move very quickly too. One of the hallmarks of GM Defense is we are able to deliver product quickly with the appropriate liability.

Tillis said he was excited for the speed at which GM Defense and its partners were able to produce the vehicles and what it could mean for future contracts.