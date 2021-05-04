NASCAR racing team fuels production at new GM Defense Facility in Concord

CONCORD — GM Defense LLC and Hendrick Motorsports have come together to create the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) for the U.S. Army with the benefit of racing technology and speed.
The new GM Defense facility in Concord started production on the vehicle at the start of April, but before parts were assembled in the building, the facility was built in just 90 days. And GM Defense was able to have the first ISVs to the U.S. Army in 120 days after the company was awarded the manufacturing contract. The new 75,000-square-foot plant includes some of the latest manufacturing tools, including a digital operating system utilizing Bluetooth-enabled tools to meet U.S. Army requirements with extreme precision.
Marshall Carlson, president of Hendrick Motorsports, said the collaboration on this ISV is a true local-success story.
"This is really a big Concord story between Hendrick Motorsports which has been here for 30 years and GM Defense now putting this automotive scale production facility in Concord. The chassis structure for the ISV is very high strength low weight steel and is constructed with methods of motor racing," Carlson said explaining how the engineering and production style of racing benefitted the project. "The talent and the capabilities of the technicians at Hendrick Motorsports and the engineers, we understand how to work with those system and we were able to spin up chassis in just nine weeks to GM defense, it is really a cool story about this fusion of capabilities to meet this Army requirement."
Carlson said the time-scale for the project was compressed and the capabilities and requirements were high. And success was paramount because the end user, soldiers in the U.S. Army would be in high risk, high load environments
Representatives Richard Hudson and Ted Budd were present at the facility's opening Tuesday, May 4, along with Senator Tom Tillis. Budd said he was excited to see what the production facility could mean for jobs and investment in the area.
"This new Infantry Squad Vehicle production facility here in Concord will spur investment, create jobs, and advance innovation to protect and equip our warfighters," Budd said. "Our men and women in uniform are already the best in the world, and with the spirit of GM Defense behind them, our national defense will remain as strong as ever.”
The ISVs will be produced in the facility in support of a $214.3 million U.S. Army contract award. The Army has an acquisition objective of 2,065 vehicles for the Infantry Brigade Combat Teams. The ISV's design is for an light, agile and all-terrain troop carrier. Hendrick Motorsports is providing the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton of the vehicle frame, which aids in the GM Defense-designed Roll Over Protection System for the vehicle. GM Defense is also working with Ricardo Defense for technical manual development, new equipment training, provisioning, total package fielding and field service support for the ISV.
The ISV is based on the award-winning 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components proven to perform under tough off-road conditions. The vehicle is designed to help provide rapid mobility and limit on-foot travel.
At the opening, GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced that Steve duMont will be the new president GM Defense. duMont was previously with Raytheon Intelligence and Space. For duMont, the racing technology and fast-paced environment mesh with GM Defense on this project was a success.
"General Motors has such a deep capability to reach back into for design, manufacturing and the reliability of the vehicles," duMont said. "The thing that Hendricks's brings to us is, much like General Motors, their long history in motorsports, the long history, lines up. Hendricks has the capability to move very quickly too. One of the hallmarks of GM Defense is we are able to deliver product quickly with the appropriate liability.
Tillis said he was excited for the speed at which GM Defense and its partners were able to produce the vehicles and what it could mean for future contracts.
"One of my frustrations being on the personnel subcommittee senate armed services is the length of time that it takes to go from a concept to capabilities," Tillis said. "They did that here in 90 days, which means that future capabilities can be compressed. We have more resources for the men and women on the battle field."
Hudson said the investment into Concord and the surrounding area is also a testament to the investment into providing top-tear equipment to the Armed Forces.
"It is an exciting day for our community here for the jobs that are coming and for the opportunity for more jobs," Hudson said, "but it is also exciting for our country. Our war fighters are going to get a vehicle like this, of this quality, it is a deal for the tax payers and it will help our war fighters do their job better and come home safer."
duMont said having the facility in Concord puts it in a location not far from research centers, and said he was excited to see how GM Defense and the resources and Concord could come together to expand the facility's capabilities on future projects.