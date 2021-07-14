National Night Out is approaching and Concord is ready to get back out there

CONCORD — The City of Concord and its public safety departments are gearing up once again for the National Night Out (NNO) neighborhood events, after the pandemic forced them to skip last year.
National Night Out is an annual community event in August that promotes police-community partnerships with neighborhoods. Usually Concord sees about 10-15 neighborhoods hold barbeques, cookouts or even an ice cream socials where city residents are able to meet and speak with Concord Police Officers, fire fighters, elected officials and city management.
Last year the public safety concerns due to the pandemic forced Concord to postpone its NNO events until 2021. But the pandemic also created more distancing between the community and its public safety departments. While Concord Police attend neighborhood meetings, most of those meetings were either cancelled or switched to Zoom. And due to social distancing, other interactions with the public were very limited and in-personal.
After a year of emails, Zoom meetings and masks, Gacek said he wants to see the community come together, and he said National Night Out is a good opportunity.
“The whole point of National Night Out is to engage that sense of community between law enforcement and the community we serve,” the chief said. “After the last year and a half, we need to reconnect. It is not only important for the community to reconnect with us — the public safety that protects the community — I believe it is also important that the community engages with each other.
“We have been trying to do our best to engage this community through social media this last year, but nothing beats face to face interpersonal contact.”
But over the years, the number of neighborhoods that sign up for NNO events hasn’t kept up with the growing number of neighborhoods in the city. In fact normally around this time of year, the city would already have about a dozen neighborhoods signed up to host an event. But this year, it has only received a handful.
And after going through the pandemic, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said elected and city officials need the time to reconnect with residents.
Dusch has attended several NNO events since he was elected, and he said they are a time when residents can sit down and have a conversation with an elected official and express concerns and have a real dialogue.
“I spend a lot of time in the community and I am a face they know,” Dusch said. “We listen and hear what they hope for the community and that is another way for us to strengthen that and bond better.”
After a year of staying inside, the mayor said community events are vital.
“There is a big pent up demand for the community to be together,” the mayor said. “And this gives people an opportunity to see a neighbor that they haven’t spoken with in over a year.”
When asked for his favorite part about NNO, Chief Gacek admitted that — while he doesn’t have a sweet tooth — the food is a major plus. But he also loves getting a chance to have a real conversation with residents — something he doesn't always have a chance to do every day. He said, compared to his officers, he doesn’t get as many chances to be out in Concord to simply speak to residents.
But even for his officers, more often than not, their interactions with the public happen in a crisis.
“National Night Out has a different flavor than the traditional interactions police have with the public,: GAcek said. “People don’t call 9-1-1 for the police department to come into their living room at 2 o’clock in the morning to say their life is perfect. Oftentimes we are inserted into somebody's life on the worst day of their life.”
National Night Out gives police officers an opportunity to speak with residents in a fun environment, Gacek said, where people can see his officers in a different light.
“For officers, they can relax, they can be more of themselves and be less of that official police officer position,” Gacek said. “And people get to see my officers as who they are, human beings.”
Neighborhoods in Concord interested in signing up for an event can visit https://publicinput.com/ConcordNNO21. All neighborhood events will be outdoors.
For any questions or concerns please contact the Community Outreach Coordinator at (704) 920-5298 or ramirezk@concordnc.gov.