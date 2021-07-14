National Night Out is approaching and Concord is ready to get back out there

“We have been trying to do our best to engage this community through social media this last year, but nothing beats face to face interpersonal contact.”

But over the years, the number of neighborhoods that sign up for NNO events hasn’t kept up with the growing number of neighborhoods in the city. In fact normally around this time of year, the city would already have about a dozen neighborhoods signed up to host an event. But this year, it has only received a handful.

And after going through the pandemic, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said elected and city officials need the time to reconnect with residents.

Dusch has attended several NNO events since he was elected, and he said they are a time when residents can sit down and have a conversation with an elected official and express concerns and have a real dialogue.

“I spend a lot of time in the community and I am a face they know,” Dusch said. “We listen and hear what they hope for the community and that is another way for us to strengthen that and bond better.”

After a year of staying inside, the mayor said community events are vital.