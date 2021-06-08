Nationally-acclaimed musician, product photographer, tattoo artist among those featured in Discover Local exhibition

After several months without art on the Cabarrus Arts Council walls, we’re excited to announce that exhibitions are coming back to our gallery space, beginning with Discover Local this Thursday, June 10. This exhibition features the work of eight Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala.

You probably noticed at least one familiar name in the list. Discover Local includes work from Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. We think you’ll enjoy examining another side of this talented musician.

Each one of the eight artists in Discover Local has an interesting story to tell. Read more about a few of them through the photos, then visit the exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Discover Local runs Thursday, June 10 – Saturday, September 18. Admission is free. Gallery Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 pm. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

