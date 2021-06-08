Nationally-acclaimed musician, product photographer, tattoo artist among those featured in Discover Local exhibition

After several months without art on the Cabarrus Arts Council walls, we’re excited to announce that exhibitions are coming back to our gallery space, beginning with Discover Local this Thursday, June 10. This exhibition features the work of eight Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala.
You probably noticed at least one familiar name in the list. Discover Local includes work from Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. We think you’ll enjoy examining another side of this talented musician.
Each one of the eight artists in Discover Local has an interesting story to tell. Read more about a few of them through the photos, then visit the exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Discover Local runs Thursday, June 10 – Saturday, September 18. Admission is free. Gallery Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 pm. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Other events you won’t want to miss:
Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Small Business Saturday features an artist demonstration, craft beer and live music on Union Street. Sponsored by Waste Pro. More details to come.
Saturday, August 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Art Walk on Union – Meet artists from Discover Local and visit with local makers selling their handmade goods along Union Street. Sponsored by Waste Pro; More details to come.
THIS WEEK
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, June 9, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Cabarrus 4-H Cloverbuddies Summer Club – now- Thursday, June 8-10, 9 a.m. - noon; an in-person event, just for Cloverbuds Cloverbuddies Club. Share your love of animals with others. A great mix of science, animals and art, all especially for our 5-8 year-old friends. Ages: 5-8. Cost: $30. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Epic Quest - Cabarrus County Library: Thursday, June 10, 4:30 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of fantasy stories, creating pretend toys, like wands, swords, and more to engage your child’s imagination! Registration is free; recommended for ages 5-12; Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord; Register at Library System - Epic Quest (CON) (RR) (activecalendar.com).
Thursdays on Main - Tim Clark Band: Thursday, June 10, 6 p.m. Produced by Discover Fun in Kannapolis, this event features a performance by the Tim Clark Band, food, and more family fun. Admission is free; recommended for all ages; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Thursdays on Main– Tim Clark Band > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
“All Things Splendid”- Vintage Market Days: Friday, June 11, 10 a.m. to Sunday, June 15, 4 p.m. Calling all vintage lovers! This indoor market features antiques, jewelry, handmade items and much more, brought by vendors from all over the country. There will also be food and live music to enjoy while you shop; $10-15; all ages are welcome; Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. Tickets at Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "All Things Splendid" Tickets, Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.
Rockin’ the Burg featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
NEXT WEEK
Juneteenth Camp Mini Dancers: Monday, June 14, 4 p.m. to Saturday, June 19, 6 p.m. Brook’s Choreography & Co. invites children of all ages to learn the history of Juneteenth as well as various dance genres like contemporary, jazz, tap, and more. The camp will conclude with a Juneteenth event in which the dancers will have the opportunity to perform for the public. Cost is $75 per ticket; recommended for children; Brook’s Choreography & Co., 2979 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis; register at JUNETEENTH CAMP MINI DANCERS Tickets, Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.
The Charlotte Fair: Thursday, June 17, 4 p.m. to Sunday, June 20, 10 p.m. Your entire family will have a blast with The Charlotte Fair’s thrilling rides, food, entertainment shows, and more! Tickets are $4-$36; Recommended for families; The Charlotte Fair, 6558 Bruton Smith Boulevard, Concord. For more information and registration, see The Charlotte Fair - Summer 2021 (June 17-27) Tickets, Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.
Too Much Sylvia at Village Park: Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m. Come to Village Park to eat food and hear entertaining vocal and instrumental music by this highly celebrated group, 2MS. Admission is free; recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Too Much Sylvia at Village Park > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Charlotte Symphony at Village Park: Wednesday, June 30, 7 p.m. Bring your family to enjoy an evening in the park with food and live orchestral music by the Charlotte Symphony; Admission is free; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Charlotte Symphony at Village Park > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS starting June 14. New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.