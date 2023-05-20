Driven by increased demand, NC By Train, North Carolina’s passenger rail service, announced today additional trains and new schedules between Raleigh and Charlotte starting July 10.

The NC By Train improvements will include a mid-day departure from Raleigh, a late-afternoon departure from Charlotte and reduced travel times for rail passengers between North Carolina’s two biggest cities. Kannapolis is one of the stations on the route.

"We’re excited to offer these new services for NC By Train customers,” said Jason Orthner, the Rail Division director at the N.C. Department of Transportation. “The trend of increased ridership over the last year has shown the need for new service options.”

Customers can now reserve a spot on the new service between Raleigh and Charlotte. You can also purchase tickets using the Amtrak app.

When the service begins July 10, five trains will travel each way between Raleigh and Charlotte. The number of daily departures between the two cities will increase from eight to 10.

The new service will provide passengers with:

A 6:30 a.m. departure from Raleigh and a 5:30 p.m. departure from Charlotte with schedule trip times of just under three hours.

New departures, including a 1 p.m. from Raleigh and 2:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. departures from Charlotte.

The improvements are driven by increased demand for the state’s passenger rail service. In 2022, North Carolina’s intercity passenger rail service had the highest ridership in its 32-year history. Then in April, after having its best first quarter ever, NC By Train boasted its second highest ridership month with over 53,300 passengers.

Daily service will continue for passengers on the Carolinian trains that travel between North Carolina, Washington D.C. and New York.