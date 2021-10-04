NC Travel Industry Association honors Cabarrus County’s Senator Paul Newton

CONCORD, NC (October 4, 2021) – Cabarrus County representative Senator Paul Newtown has been honored by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) as recipient of the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s decision to present me with the Legislator of the Year Award,” said Senator Newton. “Tourism and travel are crucial to ensuring North Carolina’s economy is strong and that the quality of life for our citizens and tourists is vibrant. Thank you for all that you do for our State and thank you for this honor.”

Senator Newton was selected for leading the effort in the General Assembly to authorize North Carolina’s tourism development authorities (TDAs) to participate in the federal Payroll Protection Program. His quick response and action in partnership with NCTIA resulted in a provision in House Bill 196 (2021 COVID-19 Response & Relief) that would save tourism jobs and allow hospitality professionals across the state to continue serving their communities and visitors.