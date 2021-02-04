NCBAM helps older adults locate vaccine providers and pandemic assistance

Information and Referral Specialists at North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry’s (NCBAM) Call Center are available to help older adults 65+ locate COVID-19 vaccination providers, transportation assistance, and other community resources related to the pandemic. The NCBAM Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 877-506-2226.

Call Center Director Melanie Beeson explains, “The state does a good job of linking all its programs and resources on the Internet. But many older adults don’t own computers or they are not skilled at navigating the web. We help by accessing the regularly updated resources provided by North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services as well as other state programs that may be available in certain communities.”

For example, in addition to assisting callers locate vaccination providers and transportation assistance, NCBAM Call Center staff can advise callers how to connect with the state’s COVID Support Services Program which is currently available in 29 counties to help people successfully quarantine.