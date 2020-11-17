NCDHHS, Livingstone College launch program to help churches and nonprofits address food insecurity

“This opportunity highlights the importance of the needs of our community especially around food insecurity. Each family or individual that we can help feed, lifts a burden that we have seen before, during, and after COVID. We are excited to partner with community organizations and stakeholders to ensure people get the resources that they need not only to survive but to thrive.” Cornell Wright, Executive Director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities said.

“This is a great opportunity for a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to partner with the faith-based and nonprofit community to serve vulnerable people in vulnerable places. Unfortunately, this pandemic reminds us that there are people in this great state that are invisible, and their voices cannot be heard from the valley of despair,” said Anthony Davis, chief operating officer at Livingstone College.

“COVID-19 has been devastating to the world, and as a pastor, we have the heart to address these issues, but we do not have the resources. It’s great to be able to see Livingstone College play a major role along with the A.M.E. Zion Church, other entities, and state government coming together to address this major challenge,” said Dr. Dwayne Walker, board of trustees for Livingstone College and pastor of Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte.