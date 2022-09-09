 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville

N.C. License Plate Agency

License Plate Agencies in the state are governed by the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

 N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

HUNTERSVILLE– The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville.

The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.

The NCDMV Driver License office and the License and Theft Bureau District office at the same location are not affected by this closure.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 126 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

• Charlotte, 3250-G Wilkinson Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 980-237-9598

• Concord, 929-D Concord Parkway South, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 704-723-4991

• Mooresville, 125-3 North Main St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 704-663-5472

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.

