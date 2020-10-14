NCDOT considers Midland highway intersection project

MIDLAND – The Town of Midland heard some good news for two transportation projects during the town council meeting Tuesday.

The NC Department of Transportation has agreed to consider the Bethel School Road and Highway 24/27 intersection project, Town Engineer Richard McMillan said.

During discussions, the NCDOT stated that a reduced conflict intersection would be its preferred choice. This type of intersection requires motorists turning off Bethel School Road to only make right turns onto Highway 24/27. There will then be a space in the median for motorists needing to go left to make a U-turn.

The NCDOT estimated the project to cost $1 million with each traffic signal estimated at $250,000.

The state had tried to put the project on the budget for this quarter but it didn’t make it. The NCDOT said it would be up for next quarter.

Council member Mike Tallent stated his support for the reduced conflict intersection considering the area’s heavy traffic.

“If you have ever tried to get out of Bethel School Road there to turn left between five and six you need to pay close attention this would be a great help, but I would still like to have an opportunity for the citizens to come in,” Tallent said.