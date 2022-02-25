NCDOT: Contractor defaults on Stanly County bridge

ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on a $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has been found in default of its contract.

The contract with National Bridge Builders LLC, of Kernersville, has been terminated by the N.C. Department of Transportation for the contractor’s failure to provide project milestones with an action plan to complete the project, and provide labor, equipment, and materials to finish the project.

“We understand the inconvenience this causes for residents and business owners in the area, and drivers who have had to detour since work started last spring,” said Division 10 Engineer Brett Canipe. “We will work with the bonding company and a future contractor to complete the project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The department has well-established procedures in place and experience in completing projects with bonding companies.

For all NCDOT contracts, the state agency requires the contractor to have a bonding company in case NCDOT is forced to terminate a contractor’s right to work on a project.