NCDOT holding workshops for small, disadvantaged businesses

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is inviting small and disadvantaged business owners to upcoming workshops where they can learn about how to work with the state agency.

As it did in July, the NCDOT will host another round of outreach meetings for disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, at locations across the state on Oct. 22.

Businesses will get an opportunity to meet with NCDOT staff and learn about the many contracting opportunities available through the state agency. Each year, NCDOT advertises and awards contracts for construction, maintenance, emergency work, mowing, litter pickup, dead animal removal and traffic control. Disadvantaged businesses include small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

“Our agency relies on hundreds of contracts from many smaller firms all around the state,” said Chris Peoples, the department’s chief engineer. “We want to help grow small businesses in North Carolina, and they can help us build and maintain our growing transportation network.”

All of the outreach meetings on Oct. 22 are from 10 a.m. to noon. The department's 14 highway divisions will pair up for the event at the following locations:

• Divisions 1 & 2: Pitt Community College, Greenville Center Annex Building, 550 Dexter St., Greenville

• Divisions 3 & 6: Fayetteville Technical Community College Room 108/114, 2817 Fort Bragg Road, Fayetteville

• Divisions 4 & 5: Division 4 office at 509 Ward Blvd., Wilson

• Divisions 7 & 9: Division 9 office at 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

• Divisions 8 & 10: Division 8 office at 150 DOT Drive, Carthage

• Divisions 11 & 12: Division 12 office at 1710 E. Marion St., Shelby

• Divisions 13 & 14: Division 14 office at 253 Webster Road, Sylva

Since launching the outreach initiative in June 2021, more than 600 people from hundreds of firms have participated in the outreach workshops. Staff from the agency’s highway divisions and Office of Civil Rights host the meetings.