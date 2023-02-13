MONROE — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.9 million contract to NJR Group Inc. to build a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 200 and N.C. 218 in Union County

The project can get underway in late February. The contract calls for the roundabout to open to drivers no later than June 3. Landscaping and vegetation establishment can continue through the end of November.

During construction, drivers will be detoured along Lawyers Road, Stevens Mill Road, Idlewild Road, Indian Trail-Fairview Road and N.C. 218, returning to Mill Grove Road.

Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. They also help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.

NC Quick Pass is changing

NC Quick Pass is excited to launch a new website and system. Beginning Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. through Feb. 24, ncquickpass.com and myncquickpass.com will be unavailable, as we transition to the new system. It is our goal to provide the best customer experience and we appreciate your patience as we undergo this system update. With the new system, customers will only need to visit one website, ncquickpass.com, for all account management or Bill by Mail payments.

From Feb. 17-24, customers will not be able to make payments, sign up for a NC Quick Pass account, manage their account, or perform any other actions on the existing website, phone system or at our customer service centers. Customers will still be able to use the NC Quick Pass HOV app and HOV website for the I-77 Express Lanes.

Payments

Customers should pay any outstanding invoices or add money to their NC Quick Pass account before Feb. 17. Customers who receive invoices dated Jan. 12 through Feb. 16 will have 45 days to pay the invoice instead of the traditional 30-day period. This 15-day extension will be included in the due date of the invoice and no fees or penalties will be assessed during this time. No invoices will be due between Feb. 11-25.

Travel

During this system update, customers will be able to travel as usual on North Carolina toll facilities. Customers who travel during this period will receive a Bill by Mail invoice or see the transactions on their account after the transition period.

After the system update

Once the system update is complete, customers will be able to manage and login to their account with their username and password or pay their Bill by Mail invoice at ncquickpass.com. As with any system update of this scale, there may be necessary system maintenance during the transition or in the first few weeks of the new system.