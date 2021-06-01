 Skip to main content
NCDOT road and bridge construction
Briefs

NCDOT road and bridge construction

  • Updated
Road closed

Section of Gold Hill Road to close

MOUNT PLEASANT — N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews were scheduled to close a section of Gold Hill Road between Mount Olive Road and Nellie Beaver Road on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Crews will replace a pipe under the roadway during the closure, expected to last through June 11.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured along Gold Hill, Nellie Beaver and Mount Olive roads.

Two Stanly County roads to close this week

ALBEMARLE — N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close two roads this week as part of the project to widen N.C. 24/27 to four lanes from Bird Road in Albemarle to the Pee Dee River.

Starting Thursday, both Strand Drive and Valley Road will close at N.C. 24/27 through the end of the year, allowing contract crews to safely make intersection improvements.

During construction, drivers can follow the Valley Road detour and Strand Drive detour to minimize delays.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

Stanly bridge closing for replacement

ALBEMARLE — Beginning Tuesday, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will start an $844,000 project to replace the bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek.

The existing bridge, built in 1954, will be replaced with a 70-foot-long cored slab structure. The contractor, National Bridge Builders LLC out of Kernersville, will have until the end of September to complete the replacement.

A posted detour will be in place for drivers along U.S. 52, Springdale Road, Austin Road and Old Salisbury Road.

From staff reports

