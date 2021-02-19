 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCDOT road closure planned for portion of Rock Hill Church Rd.
View Comments
top story

NCDOT road closure planned for portion of Rock Hill Church Rd.

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Portion of Rock Hill Church Rd

The Rock Hill Road closure to begin Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 a.m. and remain in effect until work is complete. 

Detours will be in Place with Travel Restricted to Local Traffic Only

 City of Concord

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will close a portion of Rock Hill Church Rd, between Poplar Tent Rd and Weddington Rd, in the City of Concord beginning Monday, February 22 at 8:00AM.  The closure will allow City of Concord Water Resources contract crews to complete a section of water main installation on Rock Hill Church Road, as part of the Poplar Tent Water Line Extension project.

The closure will remain in effect until construction is complete and it is safe to reopen the road.  Weather permitting, the work is projected to take one business week to complete. During the closure, traffic will be restricted to local traffic only with detours in place for all other travelers.  Local traffic must access Rock Hill Church Rd from Weddington Road.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts