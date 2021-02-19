NCDOT road closure planned for portion of Rock Hill Church Rd.

CONCORD – The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will close a portion of Rock Hill Church Rd, between Poplar Tent Rd and Weddington Rd, in the City of Concord beginning Monday, February 22 at 8:00AM. The closure will allow City of Concord Water Resources contract crews to complete a section of water main installation on Rock Hill Church Road, as part of the Poplar Tent Water Line Extension project.

The closure will remain in effect until construction is complete and it is safe to reopen the road. Weather permitting, the work is projected to take one business week to complete. During the closure, traffic will be restricted to local traffic only with detours in place for all other travelers. Local traffic must access Rock Hill Church Rd from Weddington Road.