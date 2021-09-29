NCDOT sending $143 Million in Powell Bill Funds to help municipalities improve transportation

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in State Street Aid to Municipalities, also known as Powell Bill funds, to 509 municipalities statewide.

The initial allocation, or half the total, was distributed this week. The other half will be paid by Jan. 1.

“Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast,” said State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”

Nearly $4.4 million will be coming to Cabarrus County.

Concord is slated to get nearly $2.5 million, while Kannapolis will get more than more than $1.3 million. Other Cabarrus town’s totals are: Harrisburg, $449,464; Midland, $97,693; and Mount Pleasant, $43,183.

Other area municipality totals include: Charlotte, nearly $19.8 million; Huntersville, nearly $1.5 million; Davidson, $360,638; Locust, $122,415; Stanfield, $42,578; China Grove, $111,256; and Landis, $99,378.