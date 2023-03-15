HARRISBURG - The N.C. Department of Transportation paving season has not officially started but you may have seen some work being done last week on Pharr Mill with the favorable weather window, according to a press release form the Town of Harrisburg.

Be advised of paving upcoming over the next few months on NCDOT routes. Routes include Pioneer Mill Road, Rocky River Road, Pharr Mill Road, Shamrock Road, streets in Rocky River Plantation and several other routes.

Rocky River Road has a time restriction of night work only. The Town will coordinate with NCDOT to update residents as completion windows are confirmed.

NCDOT and Harrisburg official urge motorist to please use caution when workers are present.