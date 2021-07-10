NCDOT tests masks material in asphalt

From staff reports
NCDOT, East Carolina University and S.T. Wooten construction company are teaming up to find out if recycled face masks can be used in asphalt mix to pave and improve roads.
The idea is in the very early stages of testing – which involves shredding recycled masks, then adding the material to the hot mix asphalt. With paving conducted at up to 300 degrees, the plastic fibers in masks become a fluid and act as a binding agent. Officials believe this could reduce indentations of the road.
A decision whether to fund the proposal for additional testing is expected later this year.
