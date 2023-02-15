RALEIGH – State transportation officials are reminding people to stay off railroad property because it is illegal and dangerous.

“Railroad property and tracks are for trains and are not for walking, jogging or any form of trespassing,” said Jason Orthner, director for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division. “This time of year, students are also taking senior and prom pictures. We strongly urge photographers to not trespass on railroad property.”

NCDOT’s Rail Division also urges people to follow these tips:

• Pedestrians should always cross the railroad at safe, legal crossings such as bridges, underpasses, and railroad crossings with signage.

• Never walk or jog on railroad property or along a railroad track. Railroads are private property and are not walking paths.

• Never stop your vehicle on railroad tracks at a crossing; make sure you have room for your vehicle before proceeding across.

• If there is an emergency at a railroad crossing, call the number on the blue sign at the crossing. This is the fastest way to alert officials who manage the railroad.

The division’s BeRailSafe program provides important rail safety information to the public, schools, law enforcement and first responders. Please visit www.berailsafe.org for more information.