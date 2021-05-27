Neal Wilkinson concert Sunday

Neal Wilkinson will present a concert Sunday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Covenant A.R. Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Greenbriar Road., Statesville.
Over the years, Wilkinson has sung across America in a variety of settings. He has sung gospel music extensively in England and is currently a member of the choir at First Baptist Church, Salisbury.
He has sung with several symphonies, recorded two gospel CDs and sung the National Anthem at five major league ballparks throughout the country.
