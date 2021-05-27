 Skip to main content
Neal Wilkinson concert Sunday
Neal Wilkinson concert Sunday

  Updated
Neal Wilkinson.jpg

Neal Wilkinson will present a concert Sunday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Covenant A.R. Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Greenbriar Road., Statesville.

Over the years, Wilkinson has sung across America in a variety of settings. He has sung gospel music extensively in England and is currently a member of the choir at First Baptist Church, Salisbury.

He has sung with several symphonies, recorded two gospel CDs and sung the National Anthem at five major league ballparks throughout the country.

