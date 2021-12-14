New apartments, tavern to go up next to Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS — More development is headed for the downtown area of Kannapolis in the coming year with new residential apartment buildings.
City of Kannapolis officials gathered with representatives from Temerity Capital Partners and Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) outside of Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday morning to break ground on the Stadium Lofts.
During the groundbreaking, Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said he expects that there will be $200 million in private investment into the downtown area in the new year.
In total, two buildings will comprise Stadium Lofts next to the ballpark. It will be a mixed-use space of commercial and residential and will include space for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers teams store, offices and box office.
Temerity Capital Partners are the owners of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Lansing Melbourne Group was the developer of the VIDA I Mixed Use Development.
Andy Sandler of Temerity Capital Partners said he was excited to see the revitalization of the downtown area continue.
"There is a real need for more housing downtown," Sandler said. "People want to live downtown. Young people want to live downtown."
Stadium Lofts will offer one- and two-bedroom residential apartments and each will have its own patio overlooking the ballpark or the West Avenue’s streetscape. The building will also have an amenity suite on the top floor as well as a fitness center and other features.
"All in, I think we are going to have more than 100 apartments on this block and 60 to 80 condos on this block above, as well as roughly 8,000-9,000 square feet of retail," Sandler said.
Kent Gregory with LMG credited the Kannapolis City Council's work on creating the West Avenue streetscape for laying the groundwork for the downtown revitalization process that has led to this project.
"It has been an interesting journey the last four years," Gregory said. "When Peter and I came to Kannapolis four-and-a-half years ago, it needed some oxygen, but the good news was the city council and the mayor stepped up and created the streetscape, which was the platform by which we could really get this thing going."
The project will also include Towel City Tavern — a smoke house and tavern — to feature Carolina barbecue and local beers brewed onsite by Cabarrus Brewing Company and a top-shelf bourbon bar.
Steve Steinbacher with the Cabarrus Brewing Company said he wants people to be able to smell the barbecue when the walk West Avenue.
"We are excited about bringing on the Towel City Tavern," Steinbacher said. "We all know, here, long-time residents of Cabarrus County are looking for different places to go. It is not just a place to eat. It will be a place you can immerse yourself in something. I like to call it immersion dining, immersion entertainment. This is what we are going to try to do. You want to smell it, you want to feel it, you want to taste it."
Construction for the project is expected to be completed by the opening of the 2023 Cannon Ballers Season.
For what Kannapolis residents can look out for in future projects, Sandler mentioned that Marriott International had recently granted a license for a hotel to potentially go up near the ballpark.