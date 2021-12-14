New apartments, tavern to go up next to Atrium Health Ballpark

"All in, I think we are going to have more than 100 apartments on this block and 60 to 80 condos on this block above, as well as roughly 8,000-9,000 square feet of retail," Sandler said.

Kent Gregory with LMG credited the Kannapolis City Council's work on creating the West Avenue streetscape for laying the groundwork for the downtown revitalization process that has led to this project.

"It has been an interesting journey the last four years," Gregory said. "When Peter and I came to Kannapolis four-and-a-half years ago, it needed some oxygen, but the good news was the city council and the mayor stepped up and created the streetscape, which was the platform by which we could really get this thing going."

The project will also include Towel City Tavern — a smoke house and tavern — to feature Carolina barbecue and local beers brewed onsite by Cabarrus Brewing Company and a top-shelf bourbon bar.

Steve Steinbacher with the Cabarrus Brewing Company said he wants people to be able to smell the barbecue when the walk West Avenue.