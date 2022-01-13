NEW BUSINESS:Get Fit Together opens at Copperfield

Q: Describe your new business:

A: Get Fit Together is a boutique group fitness and personal training studio located at Copperfield Plaza in Concord. We offer a variety of group fitness classes designed to fit all levels of fitness in a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. We want to be with you in every step of your journey to get fit and healthy. This all-levels approach is apparent throughout the studio where options are provided to members based on their needs to improve their fitness levels and overall health.

Q: What is your specialty and what sets you apart?

A: We specialize in offering a variety of group fitness classes to fill the needs of the community to be healthy and fit. With workouts ranging from boot camp, HIIT, strength training, core conditioning, Barre and more. We offer morning and evening class along with open studio time to allow you a safe space to work out while a trainer or instructor is present. We are all here to support you on your fitness journey and will answer any questions you may have about our classes and how to meet your goals.

Q: How and why did you go into business?