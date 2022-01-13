NEW BUSINESS:Get Fit Together opens at Copperfield

Q: Describe your new business:
A: Get Fit Together is a boutique group fitness and personal training studio located at Copperfield Plaza in Concord. We offer a variety of group fitness classes designed to fit all levels of fitness in a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. We want to be with you in every step of your journey to get fit and healthy. This all-levels approach is apparent throughout the studio where options are provided to members based on their needs to improve their fitness levels and overall health.
Q: What is your specialty and what sets you apart?
A: We specialize in offering a variety of group fitness classes to fill the needs of the community to be healthy and fit. With workouts ranging from boot camp, HIIT, strength training, core conditioning, Barre and more. We offer morning and evening class along with open studio time to allow you a safe space to work out while a trainer or instructor is present. We are all here to support you on your fitness journey and will answer any questions you may have about our classes and how to meet your goals.
Q: How and why did you go into business?
A: I have had the pleasure of teaching group fitness classes for over 12 years, and it’s been a dream to have my own studio. In 2021, that dream started as a goal that turned to reality. I am so excited to bring a group fitness studio to Concord and couldn’t do it without the support of so many people. This is why group fitness has become my passion. The energy, support, and motivation to go past your dreams or goals and turn them into something that can be achieved. Together, we can do this!
Q: Who are the owners/partners/managers?
A: Owned and Operated by Joy Dry.
Group Fitness Instructors:
Tiffany Eudy, Erin DiCesare, Kimberly Plott
Q: Where are you located and how can customers reach you?
A: Located at 300 Copperfield Blvd. NE, Suite 200, Concord NC 28025 in the Copperfield Plaza above Jersey Mike’s.
704-251-9090 (call or text)