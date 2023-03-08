Editor's Note The Independent Tribune regularly features new businesses and companies. To be considered for our new business spotlight email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

In a couple of paragraphs describe your new business:

Clean Eatz is a Franchise that was developed in Wilmington, North Carolina in 2011. Our Concord, NC location will be our fifth storefront in the Charlotte metro area. Our concept is all about portion control and providing healthier options that are delicious, affordable and convenient for you and your family. We keep it simple with clean ingredients, no added oils, butter or fats, salt or sugar. All containers are BPA free and microwave safe. So can come pickup your healthy meals for the week or enjoy our hot café menu in the store as well. Add on items include gluten free cauliflower crust pizzas, dessert bars, smoothies and supplements.

What is your specialty and what sets you apart?

Our specialty is simple, delicious meals that are healthy and affordable. The convenience of our concept allows you to pick out meals for yourself and loved ones, regardless of food preferences. Our hot café makes us unique in that you can eat the food fresh in a made-to-order environment, giving everyone the opportunity to try it on site vs. in the mail or made and shipped. All our food is made fresh every single day at the Concord, NC location.

How and why did you go into business?

When we relocated to Charlotte, NC, we looked into the company and franchising since there was only one in the area. Lots of details in between but we now have 5 locations in the area and love every minute of it! My husband has a strong managing partnership background in the automotive industry and my background was in marketing, allowing us to combine our strengths to run our own business with a concept of health and fitness that we both enjoy.

Who are the owners/partners/managers?

My husband Jason and I own the stores together, along with two other fine dining concepts outside of Clean Eatz in the local Lake Norman area. I am the primary day-to-day operator of Clean Eatz, while he is a full-time General Manager at a local Nissan Dealership, along with operating our two other independent restaurants. We have a rock star management team that has been with us since we opened and we are forever grateful for them, otherwise we’d never have been able to grow and have the success we’ve had. Katelyn Bauer is our Field Brand Manager, Taylor Thomas our lead kitchen Manager, and Jordyn Castro is our Store manager in Concord.

Where are you located and how can customers reach you?

We are located on Concord Mills Boulevard on the corner of Derita Road, two doors down from Viva Chicken and Jason's Deli. Our phone number is: 704-910-2267, and you can visit us on social media or online at: www.cleaneatz.com