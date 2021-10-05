New Cabarrus EMS Headquarters one step closer, $12 million bid

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners was presented with next steps for the new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Services Headquarters at its Monday work session.

The lowest bid for the new 30,000 square-foot headquarters came in from Vannoy - McFarland Joint Venture at $12,090,774.

The construction project went out to bid Aug. 31, but wasn’t able to get the minimum number of bids, so it was sent out again Sept. 7.

Designs for the project were first brought before the board in July 2020. Since then the county has approved site work and steel costs.

Area Manager of Operations Kyle Bilafer explained that the current market affected the number of bids the county received for the project. It has also increased the cost of the project.

Between the time the final construction documents were completed in March to when the project went out to bid at the end of August, costs increased about 10 percent.

Bilafer explained that nothing was added to the project. Costs for the project went up simply due to the market.

