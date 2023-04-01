ROCKWELL - Nacho's Night Out is a children’s book about the adventures of Tiger World’s resident two-toed sloth Nacho. Written by first-time author, Aubrey Taylor, Director of Wildlife, and first-time publisher, Tiger World. The story follows Nacho as he embarks on a nighttime escapade to see the sights of the Zoo. This book will capture any child’s attention.

The story follows him as he plots a plan to sneak out of his enclosure to climb a different tree while everyone is asleep. Even more fun, you can visit the main character Nacho at Tiger World and his friends, Sherlock and Emma the Bobcats and Aurora the Eagle Owl.

Featuring rhymes, colorful real characters, and even lessons for kids, Nacho's Night Out is a fun story suitable for young readers! The vivid images, created with a combination of photography and artistic filters, bring life to every page while also providing visual cues. Young readers can better comprehend what they are reading. It is available in the Tiger World gift shop or on our website - tigerworld.us/shop.