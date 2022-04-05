New Concord fire station near development hub opens

The Concord Fire Department and the city held the official opening ceremony for Fire Station 12 on Tuesday morning.

The fire station has been in the works since the project went out for qualifications in June 2020. Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams said the station was a long time coming.

“We have needed something in this area for a while,” he explained.

Williams said response times in the area had averaged about 6 minutes. The new engine has been in service for a few weeks, and the crew has responded to an average of six to seven calls a day.

But there was another reason that prompted the need for the station. Directly to its north sits a hub of new development at The Grounds at Concord, including the sites for Eli Lilly and Company, the Red Bull, Rauch and Ball Corp. beverage manufacturing hub, GoldenHome International Inc., and Carvana.

Mayor Bill Dusch was at the ceremony and said the city and fire department were working with the owners of The Grounds at Concord when planning for the new fire station.

“With the growth out here, as well as what’s going on at The Grounds at Concord, all of that needs to be serviced and protected, which is why it is being built here,” Dusch said. “We were working hard with the owner of the grounds to bring new business in. Between economic development and the state — what we are all doing — we knew we would need this station. Sure enough, the development came to be. So it’s great we have it opening today.”

Williams said there are many specialized companies in the fire department throughout the city that are equipped to handle commercial fires. He also said there is a proposal for a new ladder truck for Fire Station 12. It would make its way to the station in about four years. It would also be equipped for commercial fires.

The station opened Tuesday with 18 firefighters, which includes three battalion chiefs and the five firefighters who make up the engine company.

Work toward construction began in March 2021 and took about 13 months to complete. The mayor jokingly commented on the site’s construction hurdles. The site had similar problems to the construction site of the new Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services Headquarters — there was a lot of rock.

This was also the city’s first design-build project where companies sent in qualifications instead of bids for the project. It helped streamline the process for the project.

The design for the new station includes a flow that leads straight to the bay, which was purposeful.

“The most important thing is to get on a truck and get out of the building to service those in need. That is the most important thing for us,” Williams said.

Having multiple access points across the station into the bay makes that faster and easier, helping response times. This is also the first station to have bi-fold doors. Williams said the fire department has been trying for years to get the doors into stations.

At the end of Williams’ remarks at the ceremony, the chief explained that the fire department is happy to finally have a station to service this area of the city and that it adds something more to the department.

“To the men and women of the CFD, this is our newest home,” he said.