New feature in The Galleries enhances visitors’ art experience

Have you ever looked at a painting and wondered what was happening in the artist’s life at the time the piece was created? Or stared at the setting in one and pondered whether the location was significant? Have you ever simply wondered what a piece was about at all? Then we have the perfect extra something for you.
New from our visual arts team: QR codes with interesting reflections for our most inquisitive art admirers. Some tidbits will be about techniques, while others will delve deeper into the artist’s life and possible motivations. Many will focus on an aspect of the art’s subject. QR codes are simple to use. See one next to an art piece in The Galleries? Just point your phone’s camera at the QR code to learn something insightful about the piece.
Look for QR codes during this final week of our Discover Local exhibition, and in all future exhibitions in The Galleries.
Want to go?
What: Discover Local Exhibition
When: Today through Friday, September 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council
How Much? Free and open to all ages
Remember to bring your mask.
This Week (Sept. 15-19)
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Kid Krafters - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m. Join us as we kick off our Kid Krafters series! This month we will learn how to make "boondoggles" by weaving plastic cord in a variety of patterns and colors. Turn your boondoggle into a zipper pull or keychain to take home. Registration is free; recommended for ages 7-12. Visit Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to register. Auditorium, 27 Union Street.
Adult DIY - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg: Friday, Sept. 17, 4- 5 p.m. Come rock out at the library! Unleash your creativity and socialize as we paint rocks. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please remember this is an Adult Program. Visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/adult-diy-harrr/ to register. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway.
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/davinatix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Next Week (Sept. 20-26)
Embroidery Canvas Art, Cabarrus County Library, Kannapolis - Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Make a unique work of art using embroidery on a canvas! Pick a simple line art design and transfer it to the canvas with embroidery using the back stitch. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; recommended for adults; Meeting Room, 850 Mountain St. Kannapolis. Visit Library System - Embroidery Canvas Art* (KAN) (activecalendar.com) to register.
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, Sept. 25, 4 - 6 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11; Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland. Visit Library System - STEAM Explorers* (MID) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Downtown Cabaret - Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.: Enjoy a classy night of burlesque accompanied by a live trio band and craft beer at Red Hill Brewery in Downtown Concord. Tickets are $25-$50; recommended for adults. Visit Downtown Cabaret (facebook.com) for details. Red Hill Brewing Company, 21 Union Street South.
Belly Dance Class - Every Saturday at 10am, Sept. 18 - Dec. 18, Concord Belly Dance is the only studio in Cabarrus County dedicated solely to the art of belly dance. It is our belief that belly dance is for everyone - all shapes, sizes, colors, genders and walks of life. It is our goal to maintain a positive, encouraging environment in which students can learn, grow, and, most importantly, have fun expressing themselves through dance. Learn this graceful, ancient art with an experienced, caring instructor. Come find your dance with us. Cost is $12 per class; Recommended for adults; 40 Union Street South, Concord. Use the private entrance beside 35 Market Street at the purple door. For more information: HOME | concordbellydance.
Upcoming
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, Oct. 2, noon-6 p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union St. Concord. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, Oct 2-Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
We Banjo 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 pm; $39 - This Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet continually pushes musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience.We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. A Davis Theatre past favorite! Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/web3tix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.