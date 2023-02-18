Concord has become quite the well of filmmaking talent.

James Roseman, a local actor, heard about Phil Blattenberger's project "Condor's Nest" around the beginning of 2019. And he wanted to be involved in any way possible.

"I volunteered myself and just said, 'Hey, anything you need. I would just love to be a part of it," Roseman explained.

Not only did Roseman end up acting in the film, he had a pretty hands-on experience as an associate producer. He helped build several of the sets, including one in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

"There was a plot of land we were allowed to use. That's what we used for France. We built a French farmhouse and the shell of a B-17 bomber," he explained.

Being able to help craft the very set he would be on had un unexpected affect on Roseman.

"When you're building the set, you are working on something that you know you're going to be shooting on like a year later," he explained. "Just on a personal level, it's different. Usually when you book a job as an actor, you show up to the set, you do your job and then you leave. But as a producer, you have a lot of investment into it. You feel maybe just a bit more emotionally attached to it."

As an associate producer under Blattenberger, he had a crash course in the logistical side of filmmaking, but he loved the experience.

"Coming from an actor's background and being in a producing role has been a lot. I have learned from Phil quite a bit and just understanding what he has to do, like budgeting, setting up locations, organizing cast and crew, finding extras," he said.

"Condor's Nest" is more than just a war movie, Roseman explained.

"It is set in World War II. I wouldn't quite call it a war movie. It is more of a revenge thriller set in that time period," Roseman said. "Without giving too much away, a group of B-17 airmen crash in France, and while they are figuring out their plan, a German patrol officer, played by Arnold Vosloo, discovers them and executes all but Jacob Keohane's character Will."

Roseman's character is Lieutenant Arnold, one of the discovered airmen in the B-17.

"The character that Jacob plays was sent as a lookout for his men, and he kind of has this moment or cowardice or fear. And he can't pull the trigger to protect his guys," Roseman said. "That's the impetus of this arc he has."

The cast is quite star studded, including Arnold Vosloo, known for "The Mummy" and "Blood Diamond", and Michael Ironside, known for "Top Gun" and "Total Recall".

Roseman admitted the chance to work with actors of that caliber was a dream.

"I had a little moment to myself working with Arnold Vosloo," he said. "You know growing up watching 'The Mummy' and other things he's in, it's surreal to finally see someone that's been on your TV your whole life. Arnold Vosloo really does his job. He has this gravitas about him that's just effortless. In person he is a really tall guy. He has this imposing presence, so he was a perfect fit for the movie."

Other actors also created some of Roseman's favorite moments in the film like Jacob Keohane who portrays Will Spalding.

"There is a scene after the first sequence with the B-17 where you see Will interrogate two Germans," he said. "I think that scene is just phenomenal. That is a good point where it is just great acting, amazing set design and the lighting is great. The movie gets dialed in at that point."

That B-17 set piece was critical for the opening of the film. For Blattenberger, who wrote, directed and produced the film, getting the aircraft to look as accurate as possible was paramount.

"The main feature of the opening scenes of the film is a crashing B-17 bomber, one of the icons of World War II," Blattenberger said. "There are only a handful left in the world, so we couldn't just drag one out in a field and wreck it — we had to build it. Using an art department, some secondhand engineering skills and a bevy of consultants from various aviation museums, we managed to put together something astonishingly convincing. Credit to the art department and historical advisors who volunteered their time for making that thing look as good as it does."

When it came to historical accuracy, the B-17 wasn't the only thing Blattenberger was focused on. He wanted every detail to put viewers into the time period.

"Getting the historical details of the time period was very important to us, and additional research went into getting the uniforms of the airmen flying in and crewing the plane correct," Blattenberger said. "There again we sourced locals, including a wonderful community of reeanactors and aviation enthusiasts who pooled their knowledge via the internet to help us get everything as close as we could. I can't imagine making period pieces before those kinds of resources existed. God bless the internet."

Another point of accuracy the crew had to contrive was setting. While the movie opens in Europe and spans across South America, filming took place in a few locations in the States. Some of the filming took place in places across North Carolina including Rocky Mount, Charlotte and Greensboro — where Blattenberger lives.

"The movie opens in eastern France in summer 1944, at the height of the Allied push towards Germany. After that we jump ahead ten years to South America. From there it's a really entertaining and visually enthralling arc across the continent: coastal Argentina, the jungles of Paraguay, the Bolivian highlands where the titular Nazi fortress, the Condor's Nest, lies in wait. It's a lot of fun," Blattenberger said.

Roseman definitely agreed that creating the film was hard work but a blast, and he hopes viewers have fun watching the movie.

"It's got a hero that — I don't want to call him an antihero — but his arc is interesting and is atypical of most heroes. I hope people come away charmed by it," he said.

"Condor's Nest" released Jan. 27. It is currently available for streaming.