New flight out of Concord-Padgett takes off

CONCORD — Allegiant's inaugural nonstop flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport took off Thursday morning.

Allegiant announced the new flight this past summer. This makes the eighth flight option for Allegiant out of the Concord airport.

There are currently flights to Fort Laurderdale, Sarasota, St. Pete, West Palm Beach, Punta Gorda and Dayton Beach, all located in Florida. There is also a flight to New Orleans, La.

The new nonstop flight will land in Melbourne Orlando International Airport. It will also operate twice weekly

According to the station manager, the flight was half booked as of Wednesday. The plane can hold about 177 passengers.

While the flight to Melbourne was set for departure at 9 a.m., a flight from Melbourne to Concord was also scheduled to arrive by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Currently, there are about 150 Allegiant flights running out of the Concord airport a month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch was present at the inaugural flight and said that, for almost a decade, he has watched the need for flights grown in the area.