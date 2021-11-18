New flight out of Concord-Padgett takes off

CONCORD — Allegiant's inaugural nonstop flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport took off Thursday morning.
Allegiant announced the new flight this past summer. This makes the eighth flight option for Allegiant out of the Concord airport.
There are currently flights to Fort Laurderdale, Sarasota, St. Pete, West Palm Beach, Punta Gorda and Dayton Beach, all located in Florida. There is also a flight to New Orleans, La.
The new nonstop flight will land in Melbourne Orlando International Airport. It will also operate twice weekly
According to the station manager, the flight was half booked as of Wednesday. The plane can hold about 177 passengers.
While the flight to Melbourne was set for departure at 9 a.m., a flight from Melbourne to Concord was also scheduled to arrive by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Currently, there are about 150 Allegiant flights running out of the Concord airport a month.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch was present at the inaugural flight and said that, for almost a decade, he has watched the need for flights grown in the area.
"We are just excited to have another Allegiant flight coming in here," Dusch said. "Watching this happen over the last eight years has been just amazing."
The Thursday morning celebration marked the third inaugural flight Dusch has seen while mayor.
Before boarding Dusch spoke to some passengers who were going to board the flight. Several of them had flown Allegiant before. One passenger, Ron Pierce said he was headed to his nephew's wedding and was glad to have the Melbourne flight.
"We have flown Allegiant hundreds of times," Pierce said.
He said usually he has to fly into a different part of Florida and drive a longer distance.
Allegiant landed its first plane in Concord in 2013, which marked the first commercial airline flight into Concord Padgett. At the time, Allegiant was running a twice weekly flight from Concord to Orlando, Fla.
Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest said that the new flight is part of Allegiant's plan to grow. He said there was opportunity in the Concord area for the flight.
"The population base in Cabarrus and the surrounding area, maybe to about an hour outside it, there is a potential to grow business here. It just makes sense to have gateways into Florida."