New Grassroots Grants changes bring exciting possibilities

Each year the Cabarrus Arts Council allocates thousands of dollars to support arts organizations and cultural programs across Cabarrus County. Funding for these grants comes from the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants program.

This year, we anticipate significant changes, including an increase in funding, for the 2022 North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Grants program. The changes are exciting, and open up a new realm of possibilities for organizations serving arts and cultural programs in Cabarrus County.

We’d like you to be prepared for those changes, whether you’re a past or current grant recipient, or interested in applying for a Grassroots Grant for the first time. That’s why we’d like you to join us for a free informational session this Thursday, June 23 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. inside the Cabarrus Arts Council.

Part informational session/part brainstorming think tank, we'll discuss opportunities and program ideas that highlight the new changes, as well as how the changes might affect your application.

Want to go?

What: Grassroots Grants Informational Session

When: Thursday, June 23, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (June 22 - 25)

Nate Brown Steel Drums – Thursday, June 23, 2 – 3 p.m. From Reggae, Calypso to Afro-Latin Jazz, come listen to the soulful sound of the percussionist Nate Brown as he plays music from around the world. Cost is free; Recommended for Families. Harrisburg Park Amphitheatre, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit Library System - Nate Brown Steel Drums (HAR) (activecalendar.com)

Grassroots Grants Informational Session – Thursday, June 23, 6 – 7:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council is anticipating significant funding changes for the 2022 North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Grants program. Join us to talk about the changes and how they might affect your application. Part informational session/part brainstorming think tank, we'll discuss opportunities available that highlight the new changes. This event is open to past and current grants recipients as well as others interested in applying for grants for the first time. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/3tIjfmB

The Friday Nite Kickback – June 24 – Dec. 8, 8-10:30 p.m. The FNK! {Friday Nite Kickback} is for music fanatics and players alike. Join us for a musical reminder on how jazz influences everything from Rock to Hip Hop to Top 40. Performances for this season include DJ Harv (@harveycummings) and special guests! Recommended for adults. Kodiak Cocktail Bar and Music Lounge, 42 Union Street South, Concord.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Summer Concert Series – Air Supply – Saturday, June 25, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2501/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Next Week (June 26 - July 2)

Summer Concert Series – Charlotte Symphony – Friday, July 1, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2502/mctl/EventDetails.

Crafters Unite – Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Monday, June 27, 4-5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-unite-mtp-69/.

FAM: Fine Art Makers – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Tuesday, June 28, 1:30 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM to explore a different fine artist each month! Wear appropriate clothing, as you might get messy. Recommended for ages 6-15; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/fam-fine-art-makers-har-16/.

Uke’n Play: Beginners Ukulele Jam Session – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Tuesday, June 28, 5-6 p.m. Come and join musician Brian Sullivan and play the ukulele at the library. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the library. Recommended for ages 12-18; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/uken-play-beginners-ukulele-jam-session-con/.

Jelly Fish Lanterns – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, June 29, 3-4 p.m. Bring the wonder of the ocean into your décor by making jellyfish lanterns! Create lanterns for your reading space or for cool night lights that you can take home. Recommended for ages 12-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/jelly-fish-lanterns-kan/.

Upcoming

Sunday Music Series – UltimaNota – Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artist and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Anne Pell Harkness: Let There Be Music. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Thursday on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline – Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – Crank Sinatra – Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, Aug. 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Art on the Go – Tuesday, Aug. 16, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Introducing Art on the Go, our new traveling arts activity series! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. See you at the Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. https://fb.me/e/1JQcQHyOP

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, From the Underground. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Art Lab is an immersive arts experience for students. The program includes a guided tour of the exhibition and a hands-on art project related to the artwork that is experienced in The Galleries. Each Art Lab is different. Learn about creating like our exhibiting artists and receive a behind the scenes tour of our current exhibition, Clay. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org