New Harrisburg youth organization donates 1,100 pounds of food to local pantry

The Multicultural Knights is a youth organization based in service that started during the beginning of the pandemic as a way for youth to safely get out of the house and give back to the community.

Hiremath helped found the youth organization when he noticed youth in the community feeling restless and isolated during the pandemic.

As the group’s first project, students worked with the town to clean up and beautify the park off Stallings Road.

“It gave them an outlet,” Hiremath said. “While they were at home, it gave them a reason to step out of the house. And by being outdoors they could social distance while working.”

With the success of the food drive, Hiremath said the knights plan to work with SEWA again in the future.

For anyone in need of food assistance in the Harrisburg area, the Harrisburg Community Food Pantry is open for curbside pickup Mondays 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet people at the curb to collect family size and other information.

The Harrisburg pantry is also open for food drop-offs at Rocky River Presbyterian Church Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are also online giving options available through:

rockyriver.org/give (choose food pantry)

Amazon Smiles program: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/80-0838954