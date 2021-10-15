New license and theft inspectors ready to serve

ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau held graduation ceremonies Wednesday for its 27th Basic Inspector Class at DMV Headquarters in Rocky Mount.

Twelve new inspectors will be assigned to various regions of the state and will join 131 other inspectors who primarily investigate vehicle theft, title fraud, driver license ID card fraud, and vehicle odometer fraud.

“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism that each of these members have demonstrated today in serving the citizens of North Carolina,” said License and Theft Bureau Director, Colonel Eric Copeland. “Our citizens will depend on them as a group of public servants representing the oldest state law enforcement agency in North Carolina.”

The new inspectors are: Marco Aureliano, Alex Baldwin, Michael Furr, James Hamlett, Delvon Jackson, Zachary James, William Johnson, Kemp Kimrey, Corey Scarboro, James Smith, William Whitley and Aaron Williams.

The inspectors enforce the rules and regulations governing vehicle dealers, vehicle safety and emissions inspection stations, vehicle towing and storage facilities, and vehicle repair businesses.