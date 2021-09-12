New Lifeline Centre opening in Concord

Lifeline Christian Mission is an international nonprofit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They come alongside communities to assess and launch ministry initiatives with field leaders overseeing the projects. Lifeline is making a difference in the world today through five main causes: churches, youth, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and mobilization.
One of those field leaders is Hollie Gregory, a resident of Denton. Hollie has been volunteering and serving on mission trips with Lifeline since 2006. Her family (husband and three sons) have all been involved with Lifeline over the years and they have assisted in bringing Lifeline to Concord for meal packing in both 2013 (at Connect Christian Church) and for a larger event at the Cabarrus Arena in 2015. Hollie participated in collecting shoes for Haiti for many years with Lifeline as well. In 2010, she was the team leader (from Connect Christian Church) for a mission trip to Haiti when the 2010 earthquake hit the country. They were part of a larger women’s team that year through Lifeline.
In March of this year, Hollie was invited to serve as the director of the new Charlotte Ministry Centre that will be located in Gibson Mill in Concord. It will be the fifth centre in the United States.
“It is my passion to serve and spark others to want to serve and ‘give back’ to those in need,” Hollie said. Since March, her role has been to gain support for Lifeline and their new local ministry centre, networking in the community on Lifeline’s behalf (as their main campus is in Columbus, Ohio). While they are preparing to open the centre, many businesses and churches are excited and have offered to hold “on-site” events at their locations. This gives organizations the opportunity to connect and serve together for a greater cause. It can have a ripple effect in a community.
One local business, C3 Forestry (C3 Forestry Products) in Concord, held a meal-packing event at their shop on July 30. C3 Forestry is a provider of custom wood products and services.
They feature custom tables and furniture designed out of exotic wood from Costa Rica and other local sources. C3 is also a mission-driven company. The local community donated money, signed up for sessions, and volunteers assembled over 12,000 meals (over four sessions) in one day at C3. One Life Church and Crossroads Church also held a recent event with their combined youth groups and packed over 2,000 meals. All these meals were sent to Haiti. The local Charlotte Ministry Centre has more scheduled events this year and they are partnering with local organizations to serve those in need in countries all over the world, and to assist the less fortunate in our own community.
Meals have been sent to over 30 countries and Lifeline currently has centres in nine countries. Lifeline supports food programs in schools in third-world countries and have set goals of providing at least one meal per day for children. They are partnering with local ministry food pantries too. Each centre has a marketplace that sells fair-trade products. This allows some women who have been rescued from human trafficking to earn income to feed their children. Lifeline is also a supporter of a bivocational pastor in Honduras who has a coffee farm. Lifeline buys the coffee through fair-trade and resells it to provide meals for children. It’s a win-win for both groups.
Haiti is one of the recent countries that has been desperate for relief that Lifeline has assisted. On August 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck across several its major cities. This is another major crisis in a country that was already struggling with COVID-19, political issues, a lack of stable food sources, and now a devastating earthquake. You can donate to this cause at Haiti Relief Fund https://bit.ly/haitirelieffund
Hollie said, “Our mission is to spark lives on mission for service and to engage as many people as possible to serve those in need both locally and internationally.” The need is great and food insecurity is rising daily. The local ministry centre will be a fun environment, and a place where families, coworkers, and church groups can serve together while packing shelf sustainable meals that reach the world in need. Fortunately, the shelf life for the packaged meals is up to three years. They hope to open the new centre in the late Fall of this year.
The new Charlotte Ministry Centre is partnering with KLOVE radio and Chick-fil-A in Concord (1475 Concord Parkway N.) for a fall kickoff event on Sept. 18 (4–7 p.m). Families can come out and fill a meal bag and learn about mission opportunities. A suggested donation of two dollars will provide six meals for a family in need. Tents will be set up for vendors to sell products at this event and you can also make a donation to feed a child.
Lifeline also offers internship opportunities and is a great way for scouts or other community groups to gain service hours. Mobilization meal packing is a great way to promote team building for any organization. The new Charlotte Centre will also be offering birthday parties and other events at their location. This is a great way to teach children to give back by asking friends to donate funds to feed a child instead of bringing a birthday gift.
The local ministry centre is 100% donation supported. They would like to engage as many people, businesses, and churches as possible to raise funds and reach more people.
They are looking for other partners to help keep the centres open. Their recurring donations go back into packing more meals and feeding children.
Come out and join them for some very exciting and rewarding outreach projects! There is no better time to get involved with a mission outreach than now. If you have questions or would like to become involved, contact hollie.gregory@lifeline.org or go to Lifeline Charlotte Meal Packing https://bit.ly/charlottelifeline for more information about disaster relief.
Ann C. Wayne is a freelance writer based in Concord.