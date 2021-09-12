New Lifeline Centre opening in Concord

Lifeline Christian Mission is an international nonprofit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They come alongside communities to assess and launch ministry initiatives with field leaders overseeing the projects. Lifeline is making a difference in the world today through five main causes: churches, youth, health and nutrition, economic empowerment and mobilization.

One of those field leaders is Hollie Gregory, a resident of Denton. Hollie has been volunteering and serving on mission trips with Lifeline since 2006. Her family (husband and three sons) have all been involved with Lifeline over the years and they have assisted in bringing Lifeline to Concord for meal packing in both 2013 (at Connect Christian Church) and for a larger event at the Cabarrus Arena in 2015. Hollie participated in collecting shoes for Haiti for many years with Lifeline as well. In 2010, she was the team leader (from Connect Christian Church) for a mission trip to Haiti when the 2010 earthquake hit the country. They were part of a larger women’s team that year through Lifeline.

In March of this year, Hollie was invited to serve as the director of the new Charlotte Ministry Centre that will be located in Gibson Mill in Concord. It will be the fifth centre in the United States.