New memorial, nonprofit foundation to honor fallen Concord Police Officer

CONCORD, NC – To honor the life of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping the Concord City Council recently approved a $100,000 budget amendment to fund a new Fallen Officer Memorial. The City also filed necessary state and federal paperwork to establish a new nonprofit Concord Police Foundation to assist officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty and their families.

On December 16, 2020, Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft. Officer Kaleb Robinson was also injured while responding to the same call. Officer Shuping was with the Concord Police Department for 1.5 years before making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community. In the days immediately following his tragic death, the Concord City Council, City Leadership, and community came together to honor Officer Shuping and support the friends and family he left behind: