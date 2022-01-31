New officers join Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS, N.C – Four new officers have joined the Kannapolis Police Department. The officers have completed their basic law enforcement training and are now starting their field training. The new officers are Evan Anderson, Austin Purser, Devin Steele, and Ataurus Tennyson. As part of their field training each officer is assigned to two experienced Kannapolis Police Officers in the patrol division for the next five months.

Evan Anderson is a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. He is engaged to Nayla Honeycutt and the son of Danny and Donna Anderson of Kannapolis.

Austin Purser is a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He also graduated from Mars Hill University with a B.S. in criminal justice. He will graduate from Mars Hill University in the spring with his master’s in criminal justice. A native of Monroe, N.C. he is the son of Richard and April Purser.