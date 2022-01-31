New officers join Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLIS, N.C – Four new officers have joined the Kannapolis Police Department. The officers have completed their basic law enforcement training and are now starting their field training. The new officers are Evan Anderson, Austin Purser, Devin Steele, and Ataurus Tennyson. As part of their field training each officer is assigned to two experienced Kannapolis Police Officers in the patrol division for the next five months.
Evan Anderson is a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. He is engaged to Nayla Honeycutt and the son of Danny and Donna Anderson of Kannapolis.
Austin Purser is a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He also graduated from Mars Hill University with a B.S. in criminal justice. He will graduate from Mars Hill University in the spring with his master’s in criminal justice. A native of Monroe, N.C. he is the son of Richard and April Purser.
Devin Steele is a native of Charlotte and a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He also graduated from Shaw University with a B.S. degree in sociology and criminal justice. He previously worked as a detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department and as a youth counselor with the Salvation Army.
He is the son of Lisa Steele and Alvy Hughes.
Ataurus Tennyson is also a graduate of the basic law enforcement training at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He is a native of Lockport, N.Y. where he graduated from Bryant and Stratton College with an associate degree in criminal justice.
He and fiancée, Crystal, have four children and are also raising their niece and nephew. He is the son of Lois Tennyson and Dennis Franklin.