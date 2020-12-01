New patients can be served at non-profit pharmacy

CHARLOTTE - North Carolina's only statewide nonprofit pharmacy program for the low-income and uninsured, NC MedAssist is actively seeking new patients, thanks to funding from the North Carolina CARES Act, which provides assistance to state, local and Tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The money can help up to 7,500 new patients across the state receive their prescription medication for an entire year, at no cost to the patient.

"The pandemic has caused more than half a million North Carolina residents to lose their jobs and consequently their health insurance, leaving thousands of individuals and families without access to lifesaving medication," said NC MedAssist CEO Lori Giang. "NC MedAssist can help bridge the gap."

Cost is the primary barrier to maintaining medication compliance. NC MedAssist's goal is to remove this barrier for all eligible patients by enrolling them in the Free Pharmacy Program and mailing their prescriptions directly to patient homes or one of their clinical partners conveniently located across the state. NC MedAssist's Free Pharmacy Program works with pharmaceutical companies to centralize the procurement of prescription medication for its patients.