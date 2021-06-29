New Spring Gallery opens July 1 in Concord

It's tiny. It's quaint. And now it's the home of a new fine art gallery in Concord.
Spring Gallery Fine Art will open its doors Thursday, July 1, at the former pump house on 50 Spring Street NW in downtown Concord.
The new gallery is the creation of four local artists – Bob Thompson, Linda Griffin, Malia Bryngelson and Regina Burchett. Their goal is to share the work of other creatives in the Piedmont area of North Carolina.
If you've frequented downtown Concord, you've likely passed the pump house many times. Situated near the Memorial Gardens, the tiny brick structure itself is a work of art, with an abundance of tiny window frames that generously share what's happening inside. For a long time, there's been nothing much to see, as the building set dormant for years.
Regina Burchett, one of the gallery partners, said downtown Concord's current metamorphosis has given the artists the perfect opportunity to set up shop.
“Collaborating with the board of the Memorial Garden, we felt the timing was right to create a small new gallery in light of the redevelopment initiatives in downtown Concord,” said Burchett.
Bryngelson, Burchett, Griffin and Thompson will offer their art in varied styles and media of watercolor, oil and pastel. Artwork will be available for purchase.
Spring Gallery's hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by appointment by calling 828-551-6485. Visit the website at springgalleryart.com. Admission is free.
THIS WEEK
Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat - Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, July 1, 6-8 p.m. Perfect for date night or family fun, join TuxedoKat for an evening of puddle painting at Southern Strain Brewery; Pre-purchased canvases are $35; recommended for all ages; Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord. Register at Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD! Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.
Live Music at Commoners Brewing Company: Friday & Saturday, July 1-2, 6 p.m. Commoners Brewing Company hosts Concord’s local musicians every Friday and Saturday night for sips and strums; Admission is free; Recommended for adults; Commoners Brewing Company, 1048 Copperfield Blvd., Suite 101, Concord. For more information and other events, see: Events | Commoners Brewing Company | Concord, NC.
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
NEXT WEEK
Thursdays on Main - Band of Oz: Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m. Come to Veterans Park for an evening of food and music by Band of Oz, a well-loved performing group specializing in beach music; Free admission; Recommended for all ages; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
Uncle Kracker at Village Park: Saturday, July 10, 7:00 p.m. Come hear country music star Uncle Kracker jam out at Village Park, where food and drinks will also be available; Free admission; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C. Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see Uncle Kracker at Village Park kannapolisnc.gov.
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Twisted Tie-Dye Thursday: Thursday, July 15, 5:30-8:00 p.m. Bring a clean white clothing item to tie-dye at Kannapolis City Hall! Popsicles will also be provided; Cost is $5/person; Recommended for all ages; Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. For more information visit kannapolisnc.gov.
July Jam! - The Alex’s Story Foundation: Saturday, July 17, 7-10 p.m. This event features food, drinks, and music by the Stoney Creek Country Band. Ticket purchases are put towards gift cards to be given to families receiving treatment at the Levine Children’s Hospital; Tickets are $20; Recommended for all ages; Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Avenue Northwest, Concord. To purchase tickets, search for July Jam on Eventbrite.
Stargazer Music Fest: Saturday, July 17, 8-10:30 p.m. Crawl out of your caves to join fellow earthlings on a multi-dimensional cosmic journey: night-sky viewing with contemporary electroacoustic music to fit the vibe; Tickets $15-22; Recommended for all ages; Hodges Family Farm, 3900 Rocky River Rd E, Charlotte. For more info, contact Charlotte New Music at info@charlottenewmusic.org or 704-951-5910. To purchase tickets, search for Stargazer Music Fest on Eventbrite.
Crafters Unite - Cabarrus County Library: Monday, July 19, 4-5 p.m. Come for a relaxing evening of crafting various kinds of decorative and useful items; Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Conference Room, Cabarrus County Library, 8556 Cook St, Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit Library System - Crafters Unite (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
OPERA IS AWESOME - World Premiere: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Linda Suda, a world-renowned vocalist, will present a musical that features professionals and students from local schools, as well as Kids’ Corner Child Development Center. Opera Is Awesome is an arts program created by Linda Suda that seeks to engage children in the world of opera and musical theatre; Admission is free, with tickets to be made available soon; Recommended for all ages; For more information, contact Linda Suda at 704-305-2108 or Penny Sowards at 704-507-2086; email lsudaoperaisawesome@gmail.com or psoperaisawesome@gmail.com.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.