New Spring Gallery opens July 1 in Concord

It's tiny. It's quaint. And now it's the home of a new fine art gallery in Concord.

Spring Gallery Fine Art will open its doors Thursday, July 1, at the former pump house on 50 Spring Street NW in downtown Concord.

The new gallery is the creation of four local artists – Bob Thompson, Linda Griffin, Malia Bryngelson and Regina Burchett. Their goal is to share the work of other creatives in the Piedmont area of North Carolina.

If you've frequented downtown Concord, you've likely passed the pump house many times. Situated near the Memorial Gardens, the tiny brick structure itself is a work of art, with an abundance of tiny window frames that generously share what's happening inside. For a long time, there's been nothing much to see, as the building set dormant for years.

Regina Burchett, one of the gallery partners, said downtown Concord's current metamorphosis has given the artists the perfect opportunity to set up shop.

“Collaborating with the board of the Memorial Garden, we felt the timing was right to create a small new gallery in light of the redevelopment initiatives in downtown Concord,” said Burchett.