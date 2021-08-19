New surge in COVID cases could surpass 2020 holiday peak

With this new surge in COVID-19 cases, said the county could see case numbers that surpass those from the peak during the holidays.
The Independent Tribune spoke with Coyle and Erin Babbitt, a member of the Cabarrus Health Alliance COVID Team, to discuss the rise in Covid cases and where the county is headed.
The current situation
Starting about the middle of July, Coyle said the Covid numbers started to creep up, but it wasn't until the start of July that the county started to see about 100 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Currently the percent positive test rate is at 12.8 percent. When the NC Department of Health and Human Services were discussing opening up more business in the state in 2020, the criteria was 5 percent positive. As daily case counts increased, so did the numbers of those admitted to the hospital due to Covid. Around mid July, there were about 14 people hospitalized, now there are 106.
"I think now we are on a more exponential rise," Coyle said. "We escalated so fast, we literally two weeks ago were down at 10 people in the hospital. So in such a fast amount of time to escalate, that is what is very concerning to me and the state is sharing this concern too, that the exponential rise we have seen in this surge with both cases and hospitalizations. The slope of the curve is so steep that it is worrisome. It raises corn to how high we may go."
Coyle attributed this surge to the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. She said that the Delta variant is more infectious and studies show that it causes more severe illness. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is more than two times as contagious as previous variants. Delta is currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States.
The Delta variant
One of the major concerns about the Delta variant is the unvaccinated population, according to the CDC.
Currently 42 percent of the county's eligible population ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 46 percent have at least the first dose. But this leaves a significant percent of the population vulnerable.
"What that means is, there are more peopel in Cabarrus County that are not vaccinated because if you take everybody zero to 12 plus the unvaccinated over 12, we would be a little bit more," Coyle said. "In order for vaccines to work and protect people, everybody has to be vaccinated.
In a county the size of Cabarrus that has about 215,000, that means well over 100,000 people in our county are still unvaccinated. So that leaves a lot of people to be exposed to the virus and be infected. And that is in fact what is happening.
"In order to get to a point where no one is developing Covid anymore, we would have to get up to 80 or 90 percent of the population vaccinated, then the few who are still unvaccinated or who are at risk because they are immunocompromised are protected by those who are vaccinated. And right now that is not happening."
And the vaccine does more than prevent spread.
Coyle said that those who are admitted to the hospital due to Covid are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. Atrium has reported that about 95 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among those that aren't vaccinated. Of the 5 percent that are vaccinated, they are considered immunocompromised.
Coyle said this is good news for the vaccine.
"What that tells you is that the vaccine is effective. It does help. It may not completely prevent you from being infected, but it is preventing people from getting very sick and requiring hospitalization or worse, ICU admission or death," she explained.
The ways to fight
As this surge continues, Coyle said there will be even more strain on the healthcare system. Hospitals will struggle with staffing levels and they may not have enough time to increase staff to meet the need at the rate it continues to increase. Coyle also said that CHA is seeing a workload similar to that when the peak hit during the holidays last year.
And when that peak hit last year, the county had a way to fight it.
"The highest peak that we were at happened at the same time that we started the vaccine roll out," Babbitt said. " So we had a weapon in our arsenal at the time. And you see the numbers start to decline as the vaccine numbers started to increase. So the peak there, we were able to put the breaks on it a little bit because that was when we rolled out the vaccine particularly among the higher risk population."
The best way to curb this surge Coyle said, is vaccines, masks and social distancing.
"When Covid first occurred, the communities all rallied together, and we started isolating and we had mask orders and we had stay at home orders at most people complied because they were afraid. but the environment has changed," Coyle said. "They want Covid to be over and they want to get back to work and they want to start socializing again and do normal life things. And while that is completely understandable, that then provides greater opportunity for the virus to spread. This new peak could be higher because we have already started to use that weapon in our arsenal."
This week it was announced that COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become available for all U.S. adults beginning next month.
Mecklenburg County issued a mask mandate effective August 28 and the City of Charlotte was under a mask mandate as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education also voted this week to require masks indoors and on school buses to begin the school year. This came weeks after the board voted to make masking optional in school buildings.
One silver lining is the slight increase in demand for vaccines that CHA has seen since this new peak started. After CHA saw vaccine clinics give out over 1,000 first doses a clinic at the beginning of the year, there was a lull in demand from May through July. But since this peak, Babbitt said she has seen the numbers go up.
Coyle said she hopes to see that demand increase.
"The other problem is, until we reach a point where the vast majority of our county, our state, our country is protected through vaccine, that always leaves the door open for the emergence of yet another variant that may be more infectious, more virulent and be able to evade the protective effect of the vaccine," Coyle said. "And then that puts us right back at square one."