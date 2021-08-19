New surge in COVID cases could surpass 2020 holiday peak

And when that peak hit last year, the county had a way to fight it.

"The highest peak that we were at happened at the same time that we started the vaccine roll out," Babbitt said. " So we had a weapon in our arsenal at the time. And you see the numbers start to decline as the vaccine numbers started to increase. So the peak there, we were able to put the breaks on it a little bit because that was when we rolled out the vaccine particularly among the higher risk population."

The best way to curb this surge Coyle said, is vaccines, masks and social distancing.

"When Covid first occurred, the communities all rallied together, and we started isolating and we had mask orders and we had stay at home orders at most people complied because they were afraid. but the environment has changed," Coyle said. "They want Covid to be over and they want to get back to work and they want to start socializing again and do normal life things. And while that is completely understandable, that then provides greater opportunity for the virus to spread. This new peak could be higher because we have already started to use that weapon in our arsenal."

This week it was announced that COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become available for all U.S. adults beginning next month.